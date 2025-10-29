KDDI Announces Plan to Start Service of Search Engine Using Generative AI, Collaboration with Google Cloud Japan
15:44 JST, October 29, 2025
KDDI Corp. announced Tuesday that it will start a new search engine service using a generative artificial intelligence in the spring of 2026 in collaboration with Google Cloud Japan, a Google-affiliated firm.
The service will search for contents of Japanese media and websites about living information with the help of the generative AI.
By limiting the range of the media content from which KDDI will obtain permissions to use, KDDI aims to build a model of search engine using generative AI that respects copyrights.
The new service will use Gemini, Google’s generative AI.
Six companies, including Kakaku.com Inc., an operator of a website to compare prices; Natasha Inc., which distribute news about music; and Renga Inc., which operates a website distributing word-of-mouth information about condominiums, will participate in the KDDI plan.
The AI in the new search engine will answer users’ questions via texts or voice messages in line with their interests and concerns.
KDDI then wants to expand the range of partners to news media and will consider how to properly compensate partners.
“We will connect [users and companies possessing the content] through a system that is beneficial for both,” said KDDI President Hiromichi Matsuda at a business event on Tuesday.
Unpermitted use of news articles and other content by generative AI programs has become a worldwide problem, and there has been a slew of lawsuits alleging that the AI programs infringe on copyrights.
It is also feared that use by generative AI programs may cause the spread of information for which the veracity is unknown.
Thus, it is a task to tackle ways to secure the reliability of services using generative AI.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Asahi Confirms Ransomware Caused System Disruption, with Shipments of Beer, Other Products Still Suspended
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular