Japan Mobility Show: Nissan Unveils New Elgrand, Refreshing Its Exclusive Hybrid System “e-POWER”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new model of Nissan’s Elgrand minivan, unveiled for the first time at the venue of the Japan Mobility Show in Ariake, Koto Ward, Tokyo

Nissan Motor Co. unveiled the fourth-generation Elgrand minivan at the Japan Mobility Show on Wednesday, ahead of the show’s official opening the following day. The updated model features a refreshed version of Nissan’s exclusive e-POWER hybrid system, improving fuel efficiency and quietness, and is scheduled for release in summer 2026.

The design creates a spacious area with enhanced visibility around the driver’s seat. It incorporates a large 14.3-inch display for showing information such as the meter readings. The speaker system promises an “immersive sound experience like being in a movie theater.”

The first-generation Elgrand was introduced in 1997 and enjoyed popularity as a pioneer in the premium minivan segment. The new model marks the first launch in 16 years. Whether it can reclaim market share in the premium minivan segment, lost to models like Toyota’s Alphard, is drawing attention.

The Japan Mobility Show will open on Thursday, and open to the public from Friday at the Tokyo Big Sight. The Nissan booth will also showcase the Patrol, a popular luxury SUV in the Middle East, and the new Leaf electric vehicle (EV), for which domestic orders have begun.