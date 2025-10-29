Toyota Exhibits Century Coupe Prototype, with Nishijin-ori Fabric Seats at Japan Mobility Show Starting Thursday in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota’s Century Coupe prototype, photographed in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, on October 20

Toyota Motor Corp. will exhibit a prototype coupe version of its flagship Century model at the Japan Mobility Show, running from tomorrow through November 9 in Tokyo. The company is developing the model for commercial release.

The Century coupe prototype features a striking orange body. Its interior has two rows of seats, but lacks a front passenger seat, allowing the passenger in the left rear seat to enjoy more spacious seating. The seats are upholstered in Nishijin-ori fabric.

Toyota has announced it will launch the Century as an independent brand. It will be positioned above the luxury brand Lexus as the top-tier offering.

The Century is currently available as a sedan and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). An executive in charge said, “The coupe, alongside the SUV and sedan, will add to the Century’s dignified appeal.”

At the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota will exhibit new concept vehicles from Lexus, Toyota, and Daihatsu, in addition to the Century.

Interior of the Century Coupe prototype, photographed in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, on October 20

Lexus will present the “LS,” a six-wheeled, three-row luxury minivan. Its interior features bamboo and cedar, symbolizing forest maintenance and job creation.

The Toyota brand will showcase a future sedan concept for the Corolla. The Daihatsu brand will unveil the “Midget X,” a compact car designed for a mother and two children.