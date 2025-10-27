Toyota September Output Grows for Fourth Straight Month, Aided by Strong US Demand
14:04 JST, October 27, 2025
TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor 7203.Ton Monday said its worldwide production increased by more than 10% in September and rose for a fourth straight month, as both sales and output increased in the U.S., the Japanese automaker’s top market.
Toyota’s global output for September grew 11% from a year earlier to 918,146 vehicles. Production for the month in the U.S.rose 29% due to robust demand for hybrids and a recovery from last year’s production suspension of two models.
The world’s largest automaker said production in Japan increased 9% and in China, it rose 16%.
Global sales rose for the ninth consecutive month in September, advancing 3% to 879,314 vehicles, with U.S. sales up 14%, offsetting a 1% decrease in China and a 5% decline in Japan.
Toyota has sold 7.8 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year, up 5% from a year earlier.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
