Toyota to Import Its U.S.-Made Cars to Japan
14:51 JST, October 26, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. will inform the U.S. government of its plans to import its cars manufactured in the United States, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit from Monday to Wednesday, according to sources.
The sources said that the automaker is finalizing plans to import U.S.-made Toyota cars to Japan.
Trump views the U.S. trade deficit with Japan as problematic. The planned reverse import aims to ease these concerns.
Toyota exports about 500,000 vehicles to the U.S. annually.
