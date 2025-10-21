Toyota Unveils 1st New Land Cruiser Model in 2 Years: FJ Will Launch in Japan in 2026

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The new Land Cruiser FJ unveiled to media on Monday in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture

Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday unveiled its new Land Cruiser FJ sports utility vehicle (SUV), which is planned to launch in Japan in 2026.

It will be the first new Land Cruiser model launch in two years.

The name “FJ” means “Freedom & Joy.” The model features a two-row, five-seat configuration and is powered by a 2.7-liter gasoline engine. Its front-view silhouette is characterized by a rectangular body with chamfered edges. The interior offers good forward visibility due to its horizontal dashboard and instrument panel.

The automaker will exhibit the new SUV model at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, to be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9.

The original Land Cruiser debuted in 1951. The FJ, which will be produced in Thailand, is an entry-level model positioned below the top-tier 300 Series and the core 250 Series. It is intended to keep prices low while appealing to younger consumers.