Toyota to Provide Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden with EVs, FCVs
13:37 JST, October 19, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. will provide a total of 18 electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) for the 102nd Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden, the company announced.
It will be the first time in four years for the company to supply the race with EVs, and the first time in three years for it to provide FCVs.
The environmentally conscious zero emission vehicles will provide support to both the race, which is scheduled to be held on Jan. 1-2 next year, and the participants.
The race organizer will be provided with the Crown FCV model, e-Palette electric vehicles and other models, while the participating university teams will be lent a total of 22 Noah and Voxy hybrid models, which will run on low carbon petrol containing plant-derived biofuel.
The 40 vehicles will emit only about 500 kilograms of carbon dioxide, an about 60% reduction of the emissions during the 2025 event.
Toyota has supplied vehicles for the ekiden since 2011. In 2025, it provided hybrid and petrol-powered vehicles.
