Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
16:07 JST, October 16, 2025
Honda Motor Co. announced Thursday that it will sequentially release four new motorcycle models starting in November, including the new 110cc displacement Super Cub series motorcycle made to be compatible with a new moped license. Their maximum output is limited to 4 kilowatts to comply with the new license category.
The Dio model will launch on Nov. 20, while the three Cub series models will launch on Dec. 11. Prices range from ¥239,800 to ¥401,5000.
Since April, the moped license, which previously only allowed operation of motorcycles under 50cc, permits the operation of motorcycles up to 125cc as long as their output is less than or equal to 4 kilowatts. Stricter emissions regulations are to begin in November, and these four models will be the first domestic motorcycles to comply with the new category.
Major manufacturers plan to discontinue production of motorcycles under 50cc, citing the cost of meeting emissions regulations as unfeasible.
