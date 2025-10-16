MUFG Signs Agreement for Name of Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Secures Naming Rights Until 2030
11:58 JST, October 16, 2025
The Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, will change its name to “MUFG Stadium” from January next year, the venue’s operator Japan National Stadium Entertainment Inc. (JNSE) announced on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has signed a top partner agreement with JNSE which includes naming right to the stadium and will conclude at the end of 2030. The financial details were not disclosed, but the agreement is estimated to be worth around ¥10 billion in total.
The stadium’s abbreviated name will be “MUFG National,” but the venue will continue to be known officially as Japan National Stadium.
“It is a sacred place, so we chose a simple name,” said MUFG President Hironori Kamezawa. “We want to build the MUFG Stadium together [with JNSE] and enhance its global value.”
