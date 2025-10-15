CEATEC 2025 Showcases Artificial Intelligence, Including ‘AI Caddy’ for Golfers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

CEATEC 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City

One of Japan’s largest tech trade shows, CEATEC 2025, kicked off Tuesday at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City with a total of 810 companies and organizations from Japan and abroad showcasing cutting-edge technologies and products, many using artificial intelligence.

Among them is Fujitsu Ltd., showing technology that analyzes golf swings using AI capable of digitizing complex and rapid human movements. Visitors can experience the technology and receive sound advice for better golf performance from an “AI caddie,” according to Fujitsu.

The semiconductor division of the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, the organizer of the event, is showcasing an exhibition designed for students on the social significance of the semiconductor industry and the potential of the related technologies.

Admission for the four-day event is free, but advance registration is required. The organizer expects about 100,000 visitors over the four-day period. The number of exhibitors this year is the third-largest on record.