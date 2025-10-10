Japan’s Seven & i Forecasts 4% Drop in Operating Profit, Amid Sluggish Convenience Store Performance
17:43 JST, October 10, 2025
Seven & i Holdings Co. on Thursday announced that it expects an operating profit of ¥404 billion for its financial year ending February 2026, representing a 4% drop.
It marked a drastic shift from the previous forecast in July, when Seven & i Holdings projected a 0.7% increase to ¥424 billion.
The downward revision stems from the company’s sluggish performance in its domestic convenience store business, with consumers becoming more budget-conscious amid rising prices. For the company, improving its earning power is an urgent task.
Seven & i Holdings President and CEO Stephen Hayes Dacus said the company is facing harsh business conditions, at a press conference on Thursday to announce the company’s consolidated first-half financial results through August. He added that the company must step up efforts to meet the needs of customers.
The company posted an operating revenue – often referred to as net sales – of ¥5.61 trillion in that half. The figure dropped 6.9% year-on-year, with reduced sales in its overseas convenience store business caused by a fall in gasoline prices being one driver. On the other hand, net profit rose 130% to ¥121.8 billion, helped by factors such as Ito-Yokado Co.’s return to profitability.
Behind all these figures, the underperformance of Seven & i Holdings’ domestic convenience store business has become conspicuous. Same-store sales for the first half slightly exceeded the figure for the same period the previous year. However, its operating profit dropped by 4.6%, affected by rising costs of raw materials such as rice and coffee beans. It also lowered its full-year operating profit forecast for the financial year by \30 billion.
For Seven & i Holdings, the dust has now settled following Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s withdrawal of its acquisition proposal in July. Seven & i Holdings has since been concentrating its management resources on its domestic convenience store business. In August, it announced its mid-term plan through fiscal 2030, setting out a policy of increasing domestic convenience store locations by about 1,000.
York Holdings Co., an intermediate holding company that manages non-convenience store companies such as Ito-Yokado, was deconsolidated on Sept. 1 and became an equity-method affiliate.
With consumers becoming more budget-conscious, the 7-Eleven convenience store chain has been unable to dispel sentiment that its products are overpriced. The chain’s same-store sales growth lags behind rivals. In the six months through August, increases in domestic same-store sales of 7-Eleven have consistently fallen short of its 2.5% target, while the figures for Lawson Inc. and FamilyMart Co. have stayed at around 4% to 5%. FamilyMart posted a record operating profit in its first-half financial results through August, buoyed by strong sales of onigiri rice balls and other products.
Seven & i Holdings has declared that it will concentrate on its convenience store business for further growth. The focus will be on whether Seven & i Holdings can encourage customers to flock back to its convenience stores.
Dacus said the company must provide products and services that excite consumers, during the Thursday press conference.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remain
-
Eager to Employ Former 2025 Osaka Expo Staff, Competition Heats Up Among Firms
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular
-
Japanese Airline ANA Plans to Raise Mandatory Retirement Age to 65 in FY27, in Effort to Address Labor Shortages
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan