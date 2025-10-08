Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Honda Motor Co.’s new Prelude coupe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:00 JST, October 8, 2025

Honda Motor Co. has temporarily stopped taking orders for its new Prelude coupe at some dealerships, the automaker announced Tuesday, as orders reached about 2,400 units, about eight times its monthly sales plan.

The company said it would handle the situation and is considering increasing production.

The Prelude has been a popular model since its debut in 1978. Honda did not develop a successor after sales were completed for its fifth-generation model in 2001.

However, in September, it reintroduced the new model after a 24-year hiatus.

The starting price is ¥6.17 million including tax. The model has attracted particular attention from those in their 50s and 60s, with many ordering the vehicle as a second car, the company said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING