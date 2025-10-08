Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Honda Motor Co.’s new Prelude coupe

Honda Motor Co. has temporarily stopped taking orders for its new Prelude coupe at some dealerships, the automaker announced Tuesday, as orders reached about 2,400 units, about eight times its monthly sales plan.

The company said it would handle the situation and is considering increasing production.

The Prelude has been a popular model since its debut in 1978. Honda did not develop a successor after sales were completed for its fifth-generation model in 2001.

However, in September, it reintroduced the new model after a 24-year hiatus.

The starting price is ¥6.17 million including tax. The model has attracted particular attention from those in their 50s and 60s, with many ordering the vehicle as a second car, the company said.