Asahi Cyberattack Leaves Rivals Struggling to Meet Uptick in Demand from Restaurants, Department Stores

A bartender pours beer into a glass in Bier Reise ’98 in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. is having a knock-on effect on Japan’s other major beer producers.

Restaurants and retail stores wanting to shift beer suppliers has led to demand exceeding each company’s forecast, forcing them to limit shipments.

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. has been limiting shipment volumes of major products to restaurants and other eateries, including its Black Label beer, since Friday. “Increasing production volumes so quickly is difficult. The priority is supplying existing clients,” a company official said.

Kirin Brewery Co. will impose limits from Thursday to ensure stable supply. Products affected include kegs of Ichiban Shibori for restaurants and other eateries and bottles of Lager Beer.

Suntory Spirits Ltd. said it is also adjusting shipment volumes of some of its products.

In Bier Reise ’98, a bar in Minato Ward, Tokyo, it looked likely on Monday that its inventory of Asahi Nama Beer – its most popular beer – would run out. Supplies of Asahi Super Dry will also likely run out this weekend, and thus the bar is considering ordering other companies’ products.

“If replacement products do not arrive, the bar can do nothing. If this situation lingers, it may result in consumers turning away from drinking beer,” said Kohei Matsuo, president of the bar.

Department stores are also experiencing shortages.

Sogo & Seibu Co. stopped selling five Asahi beer products, including Super Dry, as catalogue gifts.

Takashimaya Co.’s supplies of beer and other beverages also ran out for its online store. Consumers have not been able to buy beer as oseibo year-end gifts since the sales started on Friday.

“Beer is one of the best-selling gifts sold in department stores. If this continues, it may adversely affect [our] oseibo sale season,” a department store official said.

Among convenience store chains, shipments of beverages produced by Asahi to Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and FamilyMart Co. have been suspended.