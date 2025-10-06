JTB, Startup Launch Luggage-Delivery Service Intended to Boost ‘Hands-Free’ Travel, Easing Congestion on Trains, at Tourist Spots

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JTB Corp. has launched a luggage-delivery service to encourage “hands-free travel” in a bid to help ease congestion at tourist spots and on trains, the major travel agency announced.

The new service offers same-day shipping of luggage between tourist spots and accommodations facilities that will enable visitors to enjoy sightseeing and shopping without carrying around large baggage. Such luggage takes up much space and can worsen congestion on trains and at popular tourist areas.

JTB will jointly provide the new service with Momo A, a Tokyo-based startup logistics company. JTB will secure luggage delivery points at airports, train stations, hotels and other locations, and provide a web-based system dedicated to hands-free travel. Momo A will be responsible for securing delivery personnel and managing logistics.

The new service is being trialed in Kanazawa until Oct. 14, and is set to be rolled out in Tokyo, Kyoto and other cities. JTB reportedly will also consider running a service in which delivery personnel collect luggage at places designated by customers.

There are high hopes that hands-free travel will encourage unencumbered tourists to do more shopping, and also alleviate congestion arising from overtourism.