Asahi Confirms Ransomware Caused System Disruption, with Shipments of Beer, Other Products Still Suspended

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A keg of Asahi Super Dry is seen at Bulvar Tokyo, a bar in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. has confirmed that a ransomware attack was the cause behind its recent system disruption, and follow-up investigations have found potential traces of unauthorized data transfer, it said Friday.

Ransomware encrypts data on computers or systems to disable them, and the perpetrator demands a ransom in exchange for restoring the data.

On whether a ransom had been demanded in relation to the system disruption that began Monday, and whether the company had complied with any demand, Asahi said in its press release, “We are withholding specific details.”

The company also stated that it has been “conducting an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the information that may have been subject to unauthorized transfer.”

Asahi found potential traces of an information breach after it shut down the system to work on restoring it.

The company has suspended order placement and product shipment following the cyberattack, with operations halted at many of the group’s main factories for beer and other beverages, among other products.

Asahi said it was “unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery.”

“Relevant ministries and agencies are cooperating to gather information [regarding the latest cyberattack],” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a press conference Friday. “Enhancing cyber response capabilities is a pressing task.”

Substituting with other brands

Bulvar Tokyo, a bar located in the capital’s Nihombashi district, began considering replacing Asahi beers with those of other companies, such as Sapporo Breweries Ltd.’s Kuro Label, on Friday, the fifth day since Asahi’s system disruption began.

Since opening in 2019, the bar has mainly served Asahi beers, with Asahi Super Dry accounting for 15% of sales. However, its stock is expected to run out as early as the next few days.

“If this situation continues, we won’t be able to do business. It could impact sales,” said Yusuke Sato, president of the bar’s operating company.

The cyberattack on Asahi has had an impact on other companies within the industry. Kirin Brewery Co. and Sapporo have begun experiencing shipping delays for some products.