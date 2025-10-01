JAL Removes 6 Pilots with Drinking Risk from Flight Duties, Over a Dozen with Possible Risk
10:49 JST, October 1, 2025
Japan Airlines submitted recurrence prevention measures to the transport ministry on Tuesday, including plans to remove all pilots with risk of excessive drinking from flight duties, following an incident where a male captain on JAL’s international flights violated company regulations by drinking alcohol during a stay in Honolulu.
The captain was later dismissed for disciplinary reasons.
Japan Airlines had already suspended four such pilots. After reassessing alcohol risk based on health check data and past drinking histories, it had identified two additional pilots. Six in total have now been suspended.
The company said that over a dozen pilots are suspected of being high-risk and indicated it will provide guidance on reducing alcohol consumption.
