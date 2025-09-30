Ex-Suntory Holdings Chairman Niinami Resigns as Chair of Japan Business Group over Purchase of Supplements

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takeshi Niinami speaks in a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Former Chairman of Suntory Holdings Ltd. Takeshi Niinami offered his resignation on Tuesday as the chair of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives over his purchase of supplements suspected of containing illegal ingredients. His resignation was immediately accepted, the business group said.

Niinami submitted his resignation at the association’s emergency board meeting on the day.

The association, also known as Keizai Doyukai, established a member ethics review committee, comprising lawyers and Keizai Doyukai directors, on Sept. 11 after the issue came to light.

The committee discussed Niinami’s qualifications as a business leader, as well as his “sustainability” as a chairperson, given the situation led to a police investigation.

Subsequently, the committee submitted a report to the association recommending that it would be “appropriate to request his resignation.”

Niinami had voluntarily suspended his activities as chairman after the issue came to light. He resigned as chairman of Suntory Holdings effective Sept. 1.

Regarding the supplements, Niinami has said he believed them to be legal, asserting that he is innocent and has not broken any laws.

Niinami previously said that he would “leave the decision on my position to the judgment of the association.”