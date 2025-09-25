Tokyo Game Show Kicks Off with Record-High 1,136 Entities Participating

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at exhibits during the Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on Thursday.

The Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s largest game events, kicked off on Thursday at Makuhari Messe in Chiba with a record-high number of 1,136 participating companies and organizations from Japan and abroad to showcase their new game consoles and software products.

The event is open for business professionals on Thursday and Friday and to the public on Saturday and Sunday. Its organizer expects 250,000 attendees to visit the event over the four-day period.

Among major Japanese companies, Sega Corp. and its subsidiary Atlus Co. are exhibiting their latest racing game featuring the globally popular character “Sonic,” which released Thursday.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has set up a photo spot at its booth where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of new games, including “Digimon.”