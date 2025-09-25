Service That Detects Bears Approaching Homes Set to Launch, Will Use AI Cameras, Notifications

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A service that uses AI-equipped security cameras to detect bears approaching homes is set to be introduced on Wednesday.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will launch the service that will alert users via a smartphone app when bears are detected. The system is also capable of detecting other wild animals.

The company will add detection capabilities to its security cameras that have been available since November 2023. Some models are equipped with a function that when set up will emit a bright light to deter animals. A demonstration of the system carried out last year at Tobu Zoo in Miyashiro, Saitama Prefecture, showed a high accuracy level.

The base price for the outdoor cameras for residential use ranges from ¥69,700 to ¥91,000 including tax. The AI analysis function and notification service require a monthly fee of ¥1,980 to ¥2,980.