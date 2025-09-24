Suzuki Unveils New Vehicle Emblem with Flatter Design, Will Replace Old Design After 22 Years

Courtesy of Suzuki Motor Corp.

Suzuki’s current emblem, left, and new emblem

Suzuki Motor Corp. on Monday unveiled an updated version of the emblem used on its vehicles, the first redesign in 22 years.

The previous emblem, which has a three-dimensional look, has been used since the launch of the third-generation Wagon R in 2003. According to the company, the new emblem has a flat design which will be easier to recognize on small screens such as those on smartphones. It will be manufactured with high-brightness silver paint instead of traditional chrome plating, with the aim to reduce the environmental impact by cutting the amount of electricity used during production.

The new emblem will be introduced gradually, starting with concept models that will be on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 that opens in late October.

“The new emblem embodies … our determination to take on new challenges for the future,” Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said in a statement.

In April, Suzuki also renewed its corporate logo for the first time in 39 years. The lines of the “SUZUKI” logo were made thinner with wider gaps to avoid appearing blurry on small screens.