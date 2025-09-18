Hot word :

Marugame Seimen Managers’ Pay to Be Hiked to Up to ¥20 mil.

14:51 JST, September 18, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese eatery chain operator Toridoll Holdings Corp. has announced that it will raise the annual income of managers at Marugame Seimen udon noodle restaurants to up to ¥20 million to attract talent amid a declining labor force.

The company will introduce a new human resources system in November, aiming to produce roughly 10 store managers earning about ¥20 million a year by around 2028. Under the new system, store managers’ remuneration will be determined based on store performance and analyses of feedback from employees and customers.

“We want to make [the new system] a great engine for growth,” company President Takaya Awata told a press conference Wednesday, and indicated that the company may extend the scheme to other restaurant chains in the group.

