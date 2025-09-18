Marugame Seimen Managers’ Pay to Be Hiked to Up to ¥20 mil.
14:51 JST, September 18, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese eatery chain operator Toridoll Holdings Corp. has announced that it will raise the annual income of managers at Marugame Seimen udon noodle restaurants to up to ¥20 million to attract talent amid a declining labor force.
The company will introduce a new human resources system in November, aiming to produce roughly 10 store managers earning about ¥20 million a year by around 2028. Under the new system, store managers’ remuneration will be determined based on store performance and analyses of feedback from employees and customers.
“We want to make [the new system] a great engine for growth,” company President Takaya Awata told a press conference Wednesday, and indicated that the company may extend the scheme to other restaurant chains in the group.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows in July, Stays above BOJ Target
-
BOJ’s Ueda Sees Wages Remain under Upward Pressure
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows in July, Stays above BOJ Target
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
BOJ’s Ueda Sees Wages Remain under Upward Pressure