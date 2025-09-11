Jera Considering Procuring Alaska LNG
17:27 JST, September 11, 2025
Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)—Jera Co., a Japanese power generation company, said Thursday that it is considering procuring liquefied natural gas produced in Alaska.
The company said it has signed a letter of intent with Glenfarne LLC, a U.S. company that leads an LNG development project in Alaska, to advance discussions on the purchase.
Glenfarne said that it expects to supply a million tons of LNG from the Alaska project to Jera annually for 20 years.
The move comes after Japan and the United States recently said that Japan agreed to explore a new Alaskan LNG offtake agreement as part of a trade deal between the two countries.
The project is expected to cost as much as over ¥6 trillion as it seeks to build about 1,300 kilometers of pipeline from natural gas fields in northern Alaska to the southern part of the state.
Japan, meanwhile, would benefit from a shorter transport route, with a shipping time of about 10 days.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Automakers Try to Regain Ground Lost to Chinese Car Firms in Thailand with Low-Priced Hvs
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
String of ANA Wings Pilot Error Incidents Lead to Stern Warning from Transport Ministry
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
-
Nissan Considers Job Placement Help, Employee Relocations for Oppama Plant Employees as Facility Prepares to Shut Down
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years