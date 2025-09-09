Mitsubishi Electric to Accept Voluntary Retirement as Company Seeks to Optimize Personnel Composition

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Mitsubishi Electric Corp. logo

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. announced Monday it will accept voluntary retirement applications from employees who meet certain criteria.

Regular employees aged 53 or older with at least three years of service and employees rehired after reaching retirement age are eligible.

While the company has not set a specific target for the number of people to voluntarily retire, about 8,000 regular employees and about 2,000 rehired employees out of its roughly 42,000 employees meet the eligibility criteria.

Mitsubishi Electric is performing well, projecting record net profits for the third consecutive fiscal year, which ends in March 2026. However, its workforce composition is skewed toward older employees. The voluntary retirement program therefore aims to optimize the composition of its personnel.

The application period runs from Dec. 15 to Jan. 9, 2026. Applicants will receive a special lump-sum payment in addition to their standard retirement benefits. The company also said it will provide job-placement assistance to eligible regular employees if they so desire.