Japanese Banks Start Closing Down for Lunch as Staffing Shortage Worsens
6:00 JST, September 9, 2025
Banks are increasingly closing their branches for lunch breaks, with regional banks leading the way and even some major banks shuttering branches during mealtime. They are hoping to keep their branches open amid worsening staff shortages and declining foot traffic.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. introduced midday closures on Monday at three branches, Yamagata, Matsuyama and Yamaguchi, as well as at two special branch offices on remote islands. MUFG Bank, Ltd. did the same at four branches in the Kyushu region in fiscal 2024. Three more of MUFG’s branches will introduce the change from Nov. 17, in Mito and Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture and in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, with branches in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, and in Gamagori, Shinshiro and Tahara in Aichi Prefecture doing likewise from Nov. 25.
At participating branches, service will stop for one hour from 11:30 a.m. Customers will still be able to use ATMs.
Bank branches are open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in keeping with the Banking Law. However, a 2016 amendment to the regulations of the law allowed hours to be changed if it does not inconvenience customers.
Iyo Bank, Ltd. in Ehime Prefecture pioneered midday closures in 2017. According to the Regional Banks Association of Japan, around 90% of its 61 member banks have now adopted the practice.
Domestic banks cut back on their branches in the 2010s due to the growth in online banking and persistently low interest rates. However, staff shortages have worsened as many employees hired during the bubble era have retired. Banks are introducing midday closures to reduce the burden on branch staff and to allow themselves to operate with fewer workers.
