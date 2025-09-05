Honda Prelude Revived as a Hyrbrid

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Honda Motor Co.’s new Prelude is shown in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Honda Motor Co. launched its new coupe, the Prelude, on Friday. This marks a revival of the model, once popular as “the date car,” after a 24-year hiatus. It is the brand’s first hybrid vehicle model. Honda aims to sell it globally, as there is robust demand for hybrids in Japan, the United States and Europe.

The tarting price is ¥6,179,800, and the monthly sales target is 300 units. The two-door, four-passenger vehicle can achieve a maximum fuel efficiency of 23.6 kilometers per liter of gasoline. While targeting middle-aged and older generations who are familiar with the Prelude, some dealerships will also offer it as a rental car to attract younger customers. Its launch is planned for late 2025 in North America and the first half of 2026 in Europe.

The first-generation Prelude debuted in 1978, with cumulative domestic sales reaching about 490,000 units before production ended in 2001.