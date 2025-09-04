JAL Flight Heading to Haneda Returns to New Chitose Airport Following Engine Malfunction
15:24 JST, September 4, 2025
Japan Airlines Flight 500, which was departing from New Chitose Airport for Haneda, experienced a malfunction in its left engine while flying over Aomori Prefecture on Thursday morning, forcing the aircraft to return to New Chitose Airport. None of the 285 passengers and crew members were injured.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., according to Hokkaido Airports Co. and JAL. Runway B at New Chitose Airport, where Flight 500 landed, was closed for approximately 40 minutes. However, Runway A remained operational, preventing any subsequent flight cancellations.
JAL and other entities are investigating the cause of the malfunction.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in Indonesia, Thailand; Japanese Automakers Concerned About Market Share Loss
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation Finds Employees Habitually Consumed Alcoholic Beverages During Breaks for Years
-
Mcdonald’s Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promotion Leads to Bulk Purchases, Wasted Food
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
-
Nissan Considers Job Placement Help, Employee Relocations for Oppama Plant Employees as Facility Prepares to Shut Down
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities