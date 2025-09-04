Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

JAL Flight Heading to Haneda Returns to New Chitose Airport Following Engine Malfunction

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JAL logo mark

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:24 JST, September 4, 2025

Japan Airlines Flight 500, which was departing from New Chitose Airport for Haneda, experienced a malfunction in its left engine while flying over Aomori Prefecture on Thursday morning, forcing the aircraft to return to New Chitose Airport. None of the 285 passengers and crew members were injured.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., according to Hokkaido Airports Co. and JAL. Runway B at New Chitose Airport, where Flight 500 landed, was closed for approximately 40 minutes. However, Runway A remained operational, preventing any subsequent flight cancellations.

JAL and other entities are investigating the cause of the malfunction.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING