JAL Flight Heading to Haneda Returns to New Chitose Airport Following Engine Malfunction

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JAL logo mark

Japan Airlines Flight 500, which was departing from New Chitose Airport for Haneda, experienced a malfunction in its left engine while flying over Aomori Prefecture on Thursday morning, forcing the aircraft to return to New Chitose Airport. None of the 285 passengers and crew members were injured.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., according to Hokkaido Airports Co. and JAL. Runway B at New Chitose Airport, where Flight 500 landed, was closed for approximately 40 minutes. However, Runway A remained operational, preventing any subsequent flight cancellations.

JAL and other entities are investigating the cause of the malfunction.