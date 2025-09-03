Japan Post Minivehicles to Be Halted over Improper Roll Calls
11:56 JST, September 3, 2025
Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s transport ministry is set to notify Japan Post Co. as early as Wednesday of a plan to suspend minivehicle operations at post offices, following a scandal over improper roll calls for delivery drivers, informed sources said.
The ministry will notify some 100 post offices of the planned punishment, which will be formally issued next month at the earliest after post offices are given opportunities to present their explanations.
It will be the first time that a ministry penalty affects operations of the company’s some 32,000 minivehicles, with the plan seen halting the use of up to half of vehicles at each post office for a certain period.
Japan Post is expected to increase the outsourcing of pickup and delivery operations to deal with the measure. Its general truck transport business license was revoked by the ministry in June over the scandal, barring it from operating trucks for five years.
The company announced in April that roll calls for mandatory alcohol and health checks on its delivery drivers had been conducted in an inappropriate manner at around 2,400 post offices across the country.
The transport ministry is conducting a special audit of Japan Post based on the trucking business law, and is expected to issue notices for more punishment plans.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in Indonesia, Thailand; Japanese Automakers Concerned About Market Share Loss
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation Finds Employees Habitually Consumed Alcoholic Beverages During Breaks for Years
-
Mcdonald’s Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promotion Leads to Bulk Purchases, Wasted Food
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
-
Nissan Considers Job Placement Help, Employee Relocations for Oppama Plant Employees as Facility Prepares to Shut Down
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities