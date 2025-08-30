JR East Plans ‘Flying Car’ Business in Iwate Pref., Tours Aimed to Be New Resource for Area Beyond Stations
14:52 JST, August 30, 2025
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) aims to begin commercial operations of “flying cars” in Iwate Prefecture by fiscal 2028, planning to use them for shuttle services and sightseeing tours.
The firm is also considering expanding the service to other areas, it said Friday.
Scheduled to open a hotel at Koiwai Farm in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, in spring 2026, JR East plans to use flying cars for transfers to and from Morioka Station on the Tohoku Shinkansen line. The company also plans to provide aerial sightseeing tours of Koiwai Farm and Mt. Iwate, intending to establish the service as a new tourism resource.
JR East formed a capital partnership in May with SkyDrive Inc., a startup that develops flying cars. For commercial operations, the company plans to use SkyDrive’s aircraft, which can carry a pilot and two passengers for a total of three people.
At an event held in Tokyo, JR East President Yoichi Kise stated, “We aim to create new forms of mobility through land-based railways and flying cars as a means of addressing the regional challenge of developing secondary transportation beyond train stations.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in Indonesia, Thailand; Japanese Automakers Concerned About Market Share Loss
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation Finds Employees Habitually Consumed Alcoholic Beverages During Breaks for Years
-
Mcdonald’s Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promotion Leads to Bulk Purchases, Wasted Food
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
-
Nissan Considers Job Placement Help, Employee Relocations for Oppama Plant Employees as Facility Prepares to Shut Down
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities