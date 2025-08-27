Nissan Ends Production of Legendary GT-R Sports Car; Nissan President Hints at Possibility of Resuming Production in Future
15:34 JST, August 27, 2025
Nissan Motor Corp. has ended the production of its high-end sports car R35 GT-R, it announced Tuesday, citing such challenges as adhering to various countries’ emissions regulations and securing parts.
The R35, the car that made Nissan known as a high-tech carmaker, will not be in the company’s vehicle lineup for the first time in 18 years.
Nissan invited media to its Tochigi Plant in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, to see the final vehicle being produced. Representatives from parts suppliers and other business partners were also present.
The first-generation GT-R, which was based on its Skyline model but had race car specifications, was launched in 1969. After being discontinued twice, Nissan resumed selling the GT-R in 2007 as a separate model from the Skyline series.
The high-performance engines, which were used to win numerous races, were assembled by hand by nine skilled craftsmen at Nissan’s Yokohama Plant. Nissan has produced 48,000 units of the R35.
Nissan President Ivan Espinosa hinted at the possibility of resuming production of the GT-R in the future in a video message on Tuesday, saying that “this isn’t a goodbye to the GT-R forever.”
