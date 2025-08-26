Daihatsu Launches New Electric Wheelchair for Elderly People

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Daihatsu Motor Co. building

Ikeda, Osaka Pref., Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)—Daihatsu Motor Co. put a new electric wheelchair for the elderly on sale on Monday.

The e-Sneaker has already been used on a trial basis at the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The wheelchair runs at a maximum speed of 6 kilometers per hour and travels 12 kilometers on a single charge. No driver’s license is required to operate the vehicle.

Its high seating position gives users a viewpoint similar to what is experienced on a bicycle, enhancing visibility and safety.

The vehicle features a speed control function that automatically slows down on slopes or during turns. With large-diameter pneumatic tires, it can get over steps of up to 7.5 centimeters.

With a suggested retail price starting at ¥418,000 , Daihatsu aims to sell 500 units of the e-Sneaker annually, targeting active seniors who participate enthusiastically in work and hobbies.

Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue said that the company developed the e-Sneaker to give an option for transportation to elderly people who feel anxious when they try to get around.