Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

Daihatsu Launches New Electric Wheelchair for Elderly People

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Daihatsu Motor Co. building

Jiji Press

15:23 JST, August 26, 2025

Ikeda, Osaka Pref., Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)—Daihatsu Motor Co. put a new electric wheelchair for the elderly on sale on Monday.

The e-Sneaker has already been used on a trial basis at the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The wheelchair runs at a maximum speed of 6 kilometers per hour and travels 12 kilometers on a single charge. No driver’s license is required to operate the vehicle.

Its high seating position gives users a viewpoint similar to what is experienced on a bicycle, enhancing visibility and safety.

The vehicle features a speed control function that automatically slows down on slopes or during turns. With large-diameter pneumatic tires, it can get over steps of up to 7.5 centimeters.

With a suggested retail price starting at ¥418,000 , Daihatsu aims to sell 500 units of the e-Sneaker annually, targeting active seniors who participate enthusiastically in work and hobbies.

Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue said that the company developed the e-Sneaker to give an option for transportation to elderly people who feel anxious when they try to get around.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING