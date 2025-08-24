Yamato Starts Condo Delivery Robot Trials

Jiji Press

An automated delivery robot unlocks the security of a condominium in a experiment on Friday in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

URAYASU, Chiba (Jiji Press) — Yamato Transport Co. has begun a project to test self-driving delivery robots in large condominiums in the Tokyo metropolitan area, aiming to improve delivery efficiency amid a severe labor shortage in the logistics sector.

The experiment began at a condominium in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, and will also be conducted at another condominium in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward.

The company aims to launch the robot delivery service by the end of 2026, after conducting the tests until December to assess residents’ satisfaction and the robots’ performance.

The robots, developed by South Korean company Watt, can use elevators and ring doorbells to deliver packages to residents who have given prior consent.

The service uses a shared delivery box that can store up to 35 packages, with each condominium equipped with two robots—one for direct handoffs and another for leaving parcels at the door.