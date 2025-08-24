Yamato Starts Condo Delivery Robot Trials
11:30 JST, August 24, 2025
URAYASU, Chiba (Jiji Press) — Yamato Transport Co. has begun a project to test self-driving delivery robots in large condominiums in the Tokyo metropolitan area, aiming to improve delivery efficiency amid a severe labor shortage in the logistics sector.
The experiment began at a condominium in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, and will also be conducted at another condominium in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward.
The company aims to launch the robot delivery service by the end of 2026, after conducting the tests until December to assess residents’ satisfaction and the robots’ performance.
The robots, developed by South Korean company Watt, can use elevators and ring doorbells to deliver packages to residents who have given prior consent.
The service uses a shared delivery box that can store up to 35 packages, with each condominium equipped with two robots—one for direct handoffs and another for leaving parcels at the door.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in Indonesia, Thailand; Japanese Automakers Concerned About Market Share Loss
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation Finds Employees Habitually Consumed Alcoholic Beverages During Breaks for Years
-
Canon Opens Semiconductor Manufacturing Systems Factory North of Tokyo; Improving Processes with Nanoimprint Technology
-
Mcdonald’s Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promotion Leads to Bulk Purchases, Wasted Food
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)