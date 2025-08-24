Sony-Honda Joint Firm Sued in U.S. over EV Sales
11:02 JST, August 24, 2025
SILICON VALLEY (Jiji Press) — The California New Car Dealers Association said Friday that it has filed a lawsuit against Sony Honda Mobility Inc. for alleged state law violation over its plan to sell Afeela electric vehicles directly to consumers.
In its lawsuit filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court, the CNCDA sought an injunction against the sales by the joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co.
The CNCDA said that Sony Honda Mobility is taking deposits directly from California consumers through its website for the Afeela, thus bypassing the state’s Honda and Acura dealerships.
This practice violates a state law prohibiting automakers from using affiliated brands to compete with their own franchised dealers, the CNCDA said.
