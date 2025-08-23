JR East Cancels Luxury Train Trip over Crew’s Drinking
11:19 JST, August 23, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said Thursday that it will cancel one trip of a luxury overnight sleeper service after crew members were found to have been drinking alcohol on duty.
The train, called Train Suite Shiki-shima, was originally scheduled to depart from Ueno Station in Tokyo on Aug. 30, heading for the prefectures of Niigata and Nagano.
The suspension is due to a staff shortage after six crew members were removed from duty for alcohol consumption that went well beyond routine tastings to check quality.
The six, who served food in the dining car or worked as sommeliers and bartenders, were found to have consumed wine and other alcoholic beverages frequently at night since September 2022, according to JR East View Tourism And Sales Co., a subsidiary of JR East.
They were disciplined and removed from the train tour crew.
The luxury train, which began operation in May 2017, features 17 suites with a maximum capacity of 34 passengers.
The train has gained popularity as a luxury “moving hotel,” and reservations for the tour departing on Aug. 30 were almost fully booked.
