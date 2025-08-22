Nissan Likely to Sell HQ Building to KKR for About ¥90 Bil. as Management Restructuring Costs Pile Up

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co. headquarters building

Nissan Motor Co. is likely to sell its headquarters building in Yokohama to U.S. investment fund KKR in a deal expected to be worth about ¥90 billion, sources said.

The company is considering selling the building to secure the necessary funds to cover the costs of its ongoing management restructuring, accompanying its elimination of seven domestic and overseas factories and the reduction of 20,000 employees.

According to the sources, KJR Management, an asset management company under KKR, submitted the highest bid in a process conducted by Nissan.

Nissan will continue to discuss the details of the deal. According to a Nissan executive, even if the building is sold, the company will sign a lease agreement and continue to use it as its headquarters.