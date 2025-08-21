Meerkat-Inspired AI Robot Developed by Sharp, Responds to Speech with Gestures, Expressions

Courtesy of Sharp Corp.

AI robot “Poketomo”

Sharp Corp. announced Wednesday that it plans to release “Poketomo,” a robot equipped with artificial intelligence enabling it to respond to speech, in November.

With a design inspired by meerkats, it is approximately 12 centimeters long and weighs about 200 grams. When spoken to, it responds with gestures and expressions, using LED lights in its abdomen to convey emotions.

It also has a camera to recall locations and scenery from outings and incorporate them into conversations.

It has a compatible smartphone app, allowing users to communicate via voice or text. The robot is priced at ¥39,600. The app subscription fee is ¥495 per month.