McDonald’s Shelves Plans for “One Piece” Happy Meal Promotion Following Pokémon Card Chaos

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A McDonald’s shop in Tokyo in April 2021

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:46 JST, August 21, 2025

McDonald’s Company (Japan), Ltd. announced Wednesday that it would shelve plans to sell a Happy Meal set which would have included cards from the popular manga “One Piece.” The sale was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 29 and last for about two weeks.

The decision comes after a similar promotion that began on Aug. 9, in which cards from the popular game Pokémon were distributed with Happy Meals, resulted in chaos, including bulk purchases for resale and food wastage. The company stated this decision is part of a review of related policies.

Customers who purchase a Happy Meal from Aug. 29 will be provided with toys distributed in previous promotions.

