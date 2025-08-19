Nissan Considers Job Placement Help, Employee Relocations for Oppama Plant Employees as Facility Prepares to Shut Down
13:38 JST, August 19, 2025
Nissan Motor Co., which is currently undergoing corporate restructuring, is reportedly considering providing job placement assistance to the approximately 2,400 employees at its Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, as the facility prepares to shut down.
The company intends to transfer and integrate production at the Oppama plant to its facility in Kyushu, it was learned Monday. However, a reduction in vehicle production volume and other factors make it difficult to find positions for all employees who want to relocate.
In late July, management executives held a meeting with the labor union, during which their plan for the production shutdown was revealed for the first time. Management stated that while employee relocations would primarily be to the Kyushu plant, “moves to other Nissan facilities and other companies are also anticipated.”
Nissan also indicated that it is considering a “second career” assistance program, which is likely intended for employees who prefer to continue working in the local area.
It has also been learned that management will decide on concrete plans for utilizing the factory site by the end of September.
With the Oppama plant scheduled to cease production at the end of fiscal 2027, the primary focus is on how to manage the about 2,400 employees who work there.
While both sides have agreed to continue discussions by holding labor management council meetings, the labor union has pushed back, stating that a condition for holding the meetings is that management “provides a concrete plan for the employment of all union members working at the Oppama plant.”
