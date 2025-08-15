Pokémon Happy Meal Sales at McDonald’s Japan Further Limited to Only 3 Sets Per Group, but Trading Cards Will Not Be Distributed
13:09 JST, August 15, 2025
McDonald’s Company (Japan), Ltd. said Thursday it will put further limits on sales of its Happy Meal sets, which currently comes with a Pokémon toy, to only three sets per group from Friday to Sunday.
It was previously limited to five sets per person.
The second series of Pokémon toys are available from Aug. 15-21, but the trading cards will not be distributed.
The measure was implemented in response to customers buying Happy Meals in bulk for the purpose of reselling the toys, while the food was thrown away uneaten.
Orders of four or more sets will be refused. The policy also applies to mobile orders and deliveries.
The Happy Meal with a Pokémon toy launched on Aug. 8, and customers began buying in bulk when Pokémon trading cards began to be distributed from Aug. 9-11.
McDonald’s Company (Japan) stated that it does not condone purchases for resale purposes and urged customers to refrain from improper handling of food or making excessive demands of staff.
