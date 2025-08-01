SkyDrive Demonstrates Flying Car at Osaka-Kansai Expo
16:28 JST, August 1, 2025
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — The startup SkyDrive Inc. performed its first demonstration flight of a flying car for visitors at the World Exposition in Osaka City on Thursday.
Toyota Motor Corp. had originally scheduled the flight for the opening day of the Expo in April, but it was canceled due to bad weather.
The demonstration flights will be held daily until Aug. 24.
During Thursday’s demonstration, the flying car completed an approximately three-minute unmanned flight, ascending about 4 meters and then moving forward some 50 meters.
In addition to SkyDrive, Marubeni Corp., a major Japanese trader, has also conducted demonstration flights of a flying car at the Expo.
