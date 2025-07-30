Nissan Posts First Quarterly Profit Loss in More Than 4 Years
17:26 JST, July 30, 2025
YOKOHAMA (Reuters) — Nissan posted its first quarterly operating loss in more than four years on Wednesday as the embattled Japanese automaker took a hit from U.S. import tariffs and lower sales volumes.
It reported an operating loss of ¥79.1 billion for the April-June quarter, narrower than an average estimate for a ¥123.9 billion loss in a survey of five analysts by LSEG.
The result compared to a forecast for a ¥200 billion loss the company had released when it reported its results for the previous financial year in May.
