Toyota Global Output, Sales Hit Record Highs in January-June
14:59 JST, July 30, 2025
TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) – Toyota 7203.T said on Wednesday its worldwide output and sales reached record highs for the first six months of the year, fueled by strong demand in markets including North America, Japan and China.
The world’s biggest automaker’s global sales for January-June grew 5.5% year-on-year to more than 5.1 million vehicles, supported by demand for hybrid vehicles, which accounted for about 43% of its worldwide sales over the period.
Toyota’s global vehicle production rose 5.8% year-on-year to 4.9 million vehicles over the first six months of the year.
For June, global sales rose 1.7% to 867,906 vehicles and production was up 7.4% at 854,565 cars.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Waseda Professor: Vietnam Should Change Industrial Structure Based on Indirect Exports; Focus on Domestic Industries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday