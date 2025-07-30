Hot word :

Toyota Global Output, Sales Hit Record Highs in January-June

Reuters file photo
Toyota Yaris Cross and Yaris 4 cars are pictured on the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) plant in Onnaing near Valenciennes, France, April 4, 2024.

Reuters

14:59 JST, July 30, 2025

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) – Toyota 7203.T said on Wednesday its worldwide output and sales reached record highs for the first six months of the year, fueled by strong demand in markets including North America, Japan and China.

The world’s biggest automaker’s global sales for January-June grew 5.5% year-on-year to more than 5.1 million vehicles, supported by demand for hybrid vehicles, which accounted for about 43% of its worldwide sales over the period.

Toyota’s global vehicle production rose 5.8% year-on-year to 4.9 million vehicles over the first six months of the year.

For June, global sales rose 1.7% to 867,906 vehicles and production was up 7.4% at 854,565 cars.

The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

