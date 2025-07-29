Toyota Chairman Expresses Willingness to Import Firm’s U.S.-Made Vehicles to Japan; Sees Chance to Increase Model Choices
1:00 JST, July 29, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda told reporters on Saturday in Hita, Oita Prefecture, that he is willing to import to Japan the company’s vehicles manufactured in the United States in the wake a Japan-U.S. agreement in bilateral tariff negotiations.
“There are many car models that are not sold in Japan,” Toyoda said.
Although he declined to name specific models to be imported to Japan, it is believed that he is considering the Camry sedan, which is no longer manufactured and sold in Japan, and pickup truck models.
As a result of the agreement, U.S.-made passenger cars whose safety is secured under Japanese standards can be imported without undergoing additional safety tests. Toyoda’s remark is based on this aspect of the deal.
If Toyota imports its own products manufactured in the United States to Japan, it is possible that the trade deficit with the United States will be reduced.
Because the range of choices will increase as a result of the tariff agreement that makes it easier to import U.S.-made cars, “It’s good for consumers,” Toyoda said.
