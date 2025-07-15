1st Newly Built Asuka Cruise Ship in 34 Years Unveiled as More Companies Invest in Building Cruise Ships

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lacquerware pieces created using maki-e and raden techniques are on display in the atrium of the cruise ship Asuka III in Yokohama.

The Asuka III, NYK Line’s first new passenger ship in 34 years, is set to go into service on July 20, becoming part of a two-ship fleet for the company alongside the active Asuka II.

NYK Line unveiled the interior of the Asuka III to the press on July 11. The ship weighs 52,265 gross tons, 230 meters long and can accommodate 740 passengers. It boasts an outdoor pool, a casino and six restaurants, and all 381 staterooms include balconies providing ocean views.

As part of decarbonization efforts, the ship’s fuel system allows for the use of liquefied natural gas, which emits fewer greenhouse gases, in addition to conventional heavy and light oils.

On its maiden voyage, the ship will embark on a seven-day tour, visiting Hakodate and Otaru in Hokkaido. The travel fare, for two people sharing a room, ranges from ¥984,000 to ¥4,786,000 per person.

“We aspire to be the flagship of Japan’s cruise industry,” Captain Hisashi Kogue said during the preview event on July 11.

NYK Line’s primary businesses is cargo logistics, such as transporting automobiles and raw fuel. However, the company’s outlook is uncertain due to disruptions from U.S. tariff measures and concerns about economic slowdown. To diversify its revenue sources, the company aims to strengthen its cruise ship business.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, the number of global cruise passengers reached a record high of 34.6 million in 2024, a 9% increase from the previous year. It predicts this number will approach 40 million by 2027.

The Japanese market is relatively small, with only 224,000 passengers in 2024. However, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry has set a goal of reaching 1 million passengers by 2030.

As cruise ship businesses are expected to experience increased demand both domestically and internationally, companies are focusing their efforts on this sector.

In March, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the purchase of a cruise ship from a U.S. passenger ship company, with plans to commence operations in the second half of 2026. The company also plans to invest about ¥100 billion to build two cruise ships, with the first slated for completion around 2027.

Oriental Land Co. aims to commence cruise ship operations by the end of fiscal 2028. The company’s long-term management strategy, announced in April, also revealed a plan to consider launching a second ship.

“Unlike theme parks, cruises have no land constraints,” said President Wataru Takahashi. “We want to leverage our strength, which is the power of Disney, to provide enjoyment to our customers,” he added, indicating his intention to establish the cruise ship business as a growth pillar.