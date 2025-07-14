Toyota to Continue Loan of Century Convertible for Sumo Tournament Victory Parades

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A special edition of the Century convertible is seen in a victory parade after the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo in January 2024. This image has been partially edited.

Toyota Motor Corp. has said that it intends to continue having a special edition of its Century convertible used in sumo tournament victory parades.

The automaker revealed the plan on Saturday ahead of the opening of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday. During a general shareholder meeting on June 12, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda had mentioned the possibility of suspending the loan of the car for such victory parades.

The special edition of its flagship Century was developed after former yokozuna Hakuho, who has a connection with Toyoda, proposed the development of such a car when he was the Miyagino stablemaster. The convertible is designed to prevent its body from sinking even when ridden in by heavy sumo wrestlers, such as by strengthening the suspension springs. The car has been used by the winning wrestler since the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in 2024, but the automaker has ownership of the car.

At the general shareholder meeting, Toyoda referred to the Japan Sumo Association’s handling of Hakuho who left the association in June, saying: “He is a great yokozuna who has supported sumo, which is a national sport. I honestly feel that this shouldn’t be how [Hakuho’s career in sumo] ends.” Toyoda also expressed his desire to suspend the loan of the Century.

However, Toyoda was later informed by Hakuho that active sumo wrestlers are eager to ride in the Century should they win a tournament. That led the automaker to decide to continue the loan of the car, according to sources.