Yoshinoya to Offer Noodle Bowl in Japan in July; Move Is Aimed at Attracting More Female Customers

Courtesy of Yoshinoya Co.

Yoshinoya’s first ever noodle dish, gyutama stamina mazesoba

Yoshinoya Co., a major gyudon beef and rice bowl chain operator, announced on Wednesday that it will launch its first ever noodle dish, gyutama stamina mazesoba (dry noodle dish with beef and egg), on July 4 for the summer season only.

The company aims to attract more customers, including women and families, by offering more menu options in addition to its mainstay beef bowls. It said that this move is not directly related to the recent rise in rice prices.

The dish comprises Chinese noodles, rinsed with cold water, and the same stewed beef used in the beef bowl, along with white onion, egg, green onion and tenkasu, which are crunchy bits of deep-fried tempura batter. The in-store price is ¥767 including tax, and it will be offered at about 1,250 restaurants nationwide until around August. The company aims to sell 2 million servings during the period.

Yoshinoya’s main customer base is men in their 30s and older, but they want to attract more female customers, who currently account for only less than 30% of the total. “Expanding our customer base will bring us more customers,” President Tetsuya Naruse said.

The Yoshinoya Holdings Co. group already owns noodle businesses, including an udon chain operated by Hanamaru, Inc. and ramen shops, but noodles have never been served at Yoshinoya restaurants.