AI, Robots Implemented at New Lawson Convenience Store in Tokyo; System Could Be Expanded Nationwide in Future
14:48 JST, June 24, 2025
Convenience store operator Lawson Inc. opened Monday a new store in Minato Ward, Tokyo, that utilizes AI to analyze customer behavior and recommend products, as well as using cooking robots to solve labor shortages without reducing customer satisfaction.
Lawson has made use of KDDI Corp.’s digital technology in its new system and will examine its effectiveness and look for improvements. It will then consider expanding the system to stores nationwide.
Multiple digital signs have been installed on product shelves and counters, as well as cameras on the ceiling and in other locations. When a customer who looks unsure about a product or has picked up an item is detected by the AI system through the cameras, a digital sign displays information on popularity rankings or discounts. At self-checkout counters, an avatar of a store employee serves customers and can remotely handle the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes, which require age verification.
The store is also equipped with a robot to assist with moving packs of beverages around the store, a task that can be physically demanding for employees, and an automatic cooking robot to prepare freshly fried products.
