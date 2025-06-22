Honda Releases New Electric Mini Motorbike Model with 2 Replaceable Batteries, 57-Kilometer Cruising Distance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Honda Motor Co.’s CUV e: electric-powered motorbike is seen in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on June 18.

Honda Motor Co. released on Friday a new model of electric-powered motorbike, named CUV e:, with improved convenience for riders such as a monitor to display digital maps.

Electric motorbikes are attracting attention as a means of transportation that can contribute to decarbonization, and Honda aims to increase its lineup of the products to encourage the proliferation of such vehicles.

The CUV e: is categorized as a type 2 motorized bicycle by the Road Transport Vehicle Law. The categorization means that the model has from 0.6 kilowatts to up to 1 kilowatt of power output, equivalent to that of gasoline-powered engines with a displacement between 50cc and 125cc.

The model’s cruising distance is 57 kilometers, and two replaceable batteries are installed on it. The batteries can be replaced with recharged ones at about 50 battery stations mainly in Tokyo. There is a charge for the replacement service.

The motorbike is equipped with a 7-inch monitor on which map routes that the user sets in advance with a smartphone and other information can be displayed.

Honda said new monitor functions are scheduled to be added through software updates.

The CUV 3: is Honda’s fifth domestic electric motorbike. The company plans to release a total of 30 models of electric motorbikes worldwide by 2030.

The price of a CUV e: with two batteries and rechargers is ¥528,000, including tax. The company aims to sell 700 units annually.