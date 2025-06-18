New Nissan Leaf to Be Launched in 2025; Alterations to Previous Model Increase Range by 30%

Courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan’s new third-generation Leaf electric vehicle, scheduled to be launched in Japan within the year

Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday announced basic details about its new electric vehicle, the third-generation Leaf. Improvements to the onboard battery and motor give the new model a driving range of over 600 kilometers, an increase of about 30% from the current version. The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale in Japan within the year.

This is the first major overhaul to the Leaf in eight years. Its design has been changed from the previous hatchback style to a crossover style, reducing air resistance and contributing to its increased range. The vehicle is also equipped with a driving assistance feature that can cause it to automatically decelerate or stop in accordance with the movement of the vehicle ahead.

The Leaf was the world’s first mass-produced EV when it was launched globally in 2010. Now, as sales are slumping around the world, close attention is being paid to the launch of the third-generation model, which could be the start of a comeback for Nissan.