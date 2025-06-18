Yaskawa Set to Build Industrial Robot Factory in U.S., Looking to Capitalize on Trump Push to Reshore Manufacturing

Courtesy of Yaskawa Electric Corp.

An artist’s rendering of Yaskawa Electric Corp.’s new U.S. head office to be built in Wisconsin

Yaskawa Electric Corp., a major Japanese manufacturer of industrial robots, on Monday announced that it will open a factory to build industrial robots, among other facilities, in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.

The project will see the company invest about $180 million (around ¥26 billion). Yaskawa decided to start producing industrial robots in the United States as it expects growing demand amid a government push to bring manufacturing back to the country. The firm believes that the project will also help it weather tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.

It will be the first time for Yaskawa to open a production site for industrial robots in the United States, and its investment will be distributed over eight to 10 years. Facilities will also be set up to further technological development and conduct training. The company plans to shift its existing motor and inverter production in the United States to the new location, and about 700 employees will be hired locally.

Yaskawa is looking at selling industrial robots to companies in the automotive and semiconductor industries. Due to high labor costs in the United States, firms are expected to introduce more robots for automation, according to the company.