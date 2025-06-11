Japan’s JR East to Launch New Overnight Train in Spring 2027; Overnight Train to Connect Tokyo, Northern Tohoku Region
13:44 JST, June 11, 2025
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will launch a new overnight express train in the spring of 2027, connecting the Tokyo metropolitan area and the northern part of the Tohoku region, the company said Tuesday.
JR East aims to create an enjoyable travel experience by providing all passengers with their own private compartments.
A 10-car express train currently used on the JR Joban Line will be converted into the overnight train, and one of the cars will be made into a dining car. The train will have compartments to accommodate one, two or four people will be able to carry about 120 passengers. The seats in some of the compartments will be able to be converted into sleeping spaces.
The exterior of the sleeper train will be mostly blue, reminiscent of Japan’s long-distance trains of the past that were nicknamed “Blue Trains.”
JR East will change the train’s destination depending on the season and the schedule will be decided at a later date.
According to the company, there will be two classes of compartments, and an upper-class compartment will be more expensive than Grand Class premier seats on the Tohoku Shinkansen train.
“We hope this train will be able to provide passengers with an enjoyable overnight travel experience, so that riding the train itself will be the purpose of their trips,” said President Yoichi Kise during Tuesday’s press conference.
